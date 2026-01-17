BSF passing out parade held in Latur district

Latur, Jan 17 (PTI) A total of 334 Border Security Force (BSF) cadets completed 44 weeks of rigorous training and participated in a passing out parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) at Chakur on Saturday.

The parade was reviewed by Vineet Kumar, Inspector General, STC BSF Chakur.

The newly recruited constables underwent basic training from March 3, 2025, to January 17, 2026, under the guidance of Shri Vineet Kumar, Inspector General, and Shri Madan Pal Singh, Commandant, STC BSF Chakur.

During the ceremony, outstanding cadets were honoured for exceptional performance.

The cadets received intensive training in physical fitness, weapons and ammunition, field craft, map reading, field engineering, internal security duties, border management, law, and human rights.

Addressing the gathering, Inspector General Kumar said that the newly trained jawans would be deployed to guard India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, and expressed confidence in their ability to face challenging situations.

Following the parade, the cadets showcased cultural and patriotic performances.