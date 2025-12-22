BSF personnel abducted by Bangladeshi cattle smugglers

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) A BSF personnel, posted in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi cattle smugglers as he inadvertently crossed the border and entered the neighbouring country while chasing them, an official said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Mekhliganj area of the district on Sunday morning, and the personnel returned to India in the evening after BSF took up the matter with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), he said.

Ved Prakash of the 174th battalion was abducted by Bangladeshi cattle smugglers as he inadvertently crossed the border while chasing them amid dense fog, he said.

"Following the incident, the matter was taken up with the BGB," the BSF official said.

"After meetings between BSF and BGB officers, Prakash returned to his camp unharmed in the evening," he said. PTI SUS SOM