BSF raising all-women 'Durga Drone Squadron' for smart border security framework

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Border Security Force is developing its first all-women drone operations unit --Durga Drone Squadron -- which will see female personnel trained in sophisticated aerial surveillance and reconnaissance at sensitive borders on the western and eastern fronts.

The training at the School of Drone Warfare (SDW) in the BSF Academy in Gwalior will foster self-reliance, speed and precision among women personnel, preparing them to play a pivotal role in the smart border security framework of the future, a BSF statement said.

Terming it a "new chapter" in the history of the 2.70 lakh personnel-strong force, the statement said that training has been launched recognising the three intrinsic strengths of women -- patience, precision and perseverance.

Launched under the leadership of ADG and Director of the BSF Academy, Shamsher Singh, the new programme will integrate women's unique abilities into drone-based operations.

"The objective is to empower women personnel with modern technology, ensuring their active and capable participation in border management and national security," the statement said.

The BSF, which guards sensitive borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, is training its women personnel to operate and control drones, conduct surveillance missions, and collect data for intelligence purposes.

"The trainees are also being trained to counter cross-border drone threats, including exposure to electronic detection and response systems. Furthermore, the course builds technical proficiency for search and rescue operations and disaster response using drone technology," it said.

It will enhance the technical skills of women personnel in addition to equipping them with necessary skills to "become an integral part of the future-smart border security framework".

"The programme will enable the women squadron to achieve technological competence, data-driven decision-making ability, and a high-level of self-reliance, empowering them to perform their duties with speed, precision, and confidence in all situations," it said.

The women warriors will be able to conduct more accurate, faster, and wider surveillance of border areas through drone technology after getting the training.

They will also gain expertise in realtime intelligence gathering, data analysis, and strategic decision-making, thereby strengthening the overall security architecture, the statement said.

The initiative is a milestone in women empowerment, equipping them with modern technological capabilities, confidence, and leadership skills, setting a new benchmark in border management, it added.

The School of Drone Warfare currently offers specialised training programmes such as the drone commando course, drone warrior course, and drone orientation course for BSF personnel across the country, it said.

The BSF guards 6,726 km of borders, which include 2,290 km of the India-Pakistan International Border and 339 km along the Line of Control (LoC), apart from 4,097 km of the front with Bangladesh.

Around 1,047 km of these borders is unfenced owing to those lines passing through riverine areas and harsh jungle terrain. The force has 1,760 border posts along these two frontiers.