BSF recovers 11 packets containing drugs off Kutch coast in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered 11 packets, each containing a kilogram of drugs, from an isolated island off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

The latest seizure has come a day after the BSF found 10 packets of charas (cannabis) at Khidrat Bet island in the same area.

As per a release, the border guarding force found 10 packets of charas and one packet of heroin on Kundi Bet island near the Jakhau port in the Arabian sea on Monday.

Since mid-April, the BSF has recovered 50 packets of charas and nine packets of heroin from different locations along the Jakhau coast, it said.

In view of Independence Day, the BSF's Gujarat Frontier is on "high alert" and has launched an extensive search operation covering small uninhabited islands off the Jakhau coast, the release stated.

During the special operation, 11 unclaimed packets of drugs were found lying on the shore of Kundi Bet island, nearly 11 km from the Jakhau coast, it said.

In the past, investigations by the BSF and other authorities had established that such packets, found at regular intervals, had washed ashore after being dumped in the sea by smugglers to avoid getting caught.

The Kutch coast shares a maritime border with Pakistan. PTI PJT ARU RSY