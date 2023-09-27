BSF recovers 3 packets of heroin near IB in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Three packets of heroin, suspected to be airdropped by a drone, were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF official said on Wednesday.

The Border Security Force troops heard the dropping sound in Daoke village at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

During a search of the area, the troops recovered three packets of narcotics, weighing approximately 1.54 kg, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape along the border fence, the official said.

Another nefarious attempt of Pakistani smugglers to smuggle narcotics was foiled by the vigilant BSF troops, the official said. PTI CHS NB NB