BSF recovers 32 packets of charas, heroin off Gujarat coast in 3rd straight day of seizures

Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered 32 packets containing charas and heroin from three different islands off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

This was the third consecutive day when unclaimed packets of charas (cannabis) and heroin, each weighing one kilogram, were recovered from different uninhabited islands in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, said a BSF release.

In the last three days, the paramilitary force has recovered more than 50 packets of charas and heroin from isolated islands in the coastal district, which shares sea boundary with Pakistan.

During a special search operation launched on Tuesday, the BSF found 10 packets of charas lying on the shore of Sekhran Pir Bet island, nearly 9 kilometers from the Jakhau port, said the release.

Later during the day, the BSF's search party recovered one packet of heroin from Luna Bet and 21 more packets of charas from Bakal Bet islands (total 32), nearly 6 km from the state coast, it said.

Since mid-April, the border guarding force has recovered 81 packets of charas and 10 of heroin from different locations along the coastline off Jakhau, said the release.

In view of Independence Day, the BSF's Gujarat frontier has been kept on "high alert" and an "extensive search operation" covering uninhabited small islands off the Jakhau coast has been launched by the force, it said.

In the past, investigations by the BSF and other authorities had established that such packets, found at regular intervals, had washed ashore after they were dumped in the sea by smugglers to avoid getting caught. PTI PJT RSY