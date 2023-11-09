BSF recovers Maoist dump in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) The BSF recovered a Maoist dump containing explosive materials in Tulsi Reserve Forest in Malkangiri district along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, a statement by the paramilitary force said.

The second battalion of BSF carried out an operation on the basis of specific information on Wednesday in the general area of village Kirmiti and Tulsi, in Tulsi Reserve Forest, it said.

"During the search in the targeted area, the operation party located a Maoist dump in a rock cavity near the base of a tree in the jungle near village Kirmiti," a BSF officer said.

The recovery included an aluminium container (15 litre), wireless set with battery and antenna (1), rustic local hand grenade (1), and others, he said.

BSF has been carrying out operations in Maoist-affected district of Malkangiri in South Odisha. "Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on ever-growing dominance of security forces," the officer said.

He said the Maoists used to keep their items at isolated places to be used against the security forces operating in these areas.

The BSF is actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area, he said. PTI AAM RG