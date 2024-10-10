BSF recovers over 13 kg of heroin near India-Pak border in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) In possibly one of the biggest seizures in Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered more than 13 kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district on Thursday, an official spokesperson said.

The BSF had reliable information about the presence of narcotics in a hume pipe (a concrete pipe which is used for several purposes including irrigation) in the border area, the spokesperson said.

According to the BSF, the troops found six plastic bottles containing 13.160 kg of heroin from a field near Kalash village.

"The accurate information provided by the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of BSF troops resulted in this significant recovery of the huge heroin consignment smuggled into the country from across the border," the spokesperson said. PTI CHS DIV DIV