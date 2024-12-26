BSF rescues African cat, foils wildlife smuggling bid along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

Nadia (WB), Dec 26 (PTI) The BSF thwarted a wildlife smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday and rescued an African wild cat , officials said.

Advertisment

The incident took place early in the day during a routine patrol near the Bhattupada border outpost under the BSF South Bengal Frontier.

According to the officials, BSF jawans noticed a group of 3-4 suspicious individuals moving towards the International Border Barrier (IBBR) on the Indian side.

"When challenged by our jawans, the suspects abandoned a wooden box they were carrying and fled into the darkness, taking advantage of a nearby papaya orchard," said N.K. Pandey, DIG and Public Relations Officer of the BSF South Bengal Frontier.

Advertisment

Upon inspecting the box, BSF personnel found a live serval, an African wild cat.

The rescued animal was subsequently handed over to the Krishnanagar forest department in Nadia district for rehabilitation, the official added.

Servals are native to sub-Saharan Africa and are commonly found in areas outside dense rainforests. They are protected under international conservation laws that strictly regulate hunting and poaching. PTI PNT BDC