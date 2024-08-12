BSF says thwarted major infiltration bid by Bangladeshis in Tripura, fired one round

Agartala, Aug 12 (PTI) A "major" infiltration bid by a group of Bangladeshi nationals was thwarted after BSF troops fired one round of non-lethal ammunition in the forward area of Khowai district in Tripura on Monday, a spokesperson said.

He said a group of 12-15 Bangladeshi nationals was trying to take advantage of inclement weather and poor visibility in the area during the day and tried to cross over from the area of the district's Paharmura border post.

"On being challenged by BSF (Border Security Force) troops, they tried to negotiate the border fencing forcefully. To prevent the infiltration attempt, one round of pump action gun was fired following which the group of Bangladeshis fled towards Bangladeshi territory," the spokesperson for the force's Tripura frontier said.

"The alertness of BSF troops managed to prevent a major incident of infiltration," the spokesperson added.

Keeping in mind the ongoing unrest and law and order situation in Bangladesh, the BSF has intensified surveillance and domination along the border, he further said.

The BSF guards 856 kilometres out of the overall 4,096-kilometre India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura and the force is on a "high alert" all along this eastern frontier since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka.

More than 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government last week, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July. PTI NES SZM SZM