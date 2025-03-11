BSF seized Rs 461crore of contraband on India-Bangladesh border in 2024, highest in 10 years: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Border Security Force has seized contraband items worth Rs 461.07 crore while foiling smuggling attempts at the Indo-Bangladesh border in 2024, the highest in the last 10 years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the BSF has adopted a multi-pronged approach to check smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border which inter-alia includes round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling and establishment of observation posts.

The data provided by the minister showed that since 2015, the BSF has seized contraband items worth Rs 2806.17 crore at the border -- of which goods worth Rs 461.07 crore have been seized in 2024 alone.

“BSF troops are dominating the Indo-Bangladesh border round the clock to prevent trans-border smuggling,” he said.

The minister said the BSF had increased deployment of its personnel at the border, constructed border fencing, installed floodlights, used watercraft and boats and also set up Border Out Posts (BOP) for the domination of the riverine area.

The BSF has deployed advanced technological equipment like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Device (NVD), Twin Telescope and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), upgraded intelligence setup and enhanced coordination with the state governments and intelligence agencies to curb smuggling on the border, he said. PTI ABSS RT