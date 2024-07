Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized four kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 20 crore from a farm near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, police said on Wednesday.

Local SHO Anil Kumar said BSF jawans seized six packets containing the heroin late Tuesday night.

He said the consignment might have been dropped in India from Pakistan a few days ago using drones. PTI AG IJT IJT