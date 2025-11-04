BSF seizes gold, Bangladeshi currency in raids in South Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized gold biscuits worth Rs 55 lakh and a huge amount of Bangladeshi currency in separate raids along the South Bengal border in the past three days, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Tuesday.

On November 3, jawans of the Mahakhola border outpost (BOP) in Nadia district spotted a person moving suspiciously towards the plantation carrying a bag, and as they attempted to stop him, he fled, abandoning the bag at the spot.

The bag was brought to the Mahakhola Border Outpost, where a thorough search revealed 20 lakh Bangladeshi Taka, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 14,45,638 in Indian currency, the statement said.

In a separate operation on November 1, personnel of the BSF deployed at the Boyraghat border outpost in Murshidabad district apprehended a smuggler trying to transport illegal gold worth over Rs 55 lakh smuggled from Bangladesh through the border outpost area.

After stopping him, during a thorough search, two gold biscuits and two small pieces of gold were recovered.

The total value of the seized gold is Rs 55,35,480.

The arrested smuggler, along with the seized gold and motorcycle, has been handed over to the concerned department for further legal action, the statement added. PTI SUS RG