BSF seizes gold worth Rs 1.71 crore in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 5 (PTI) BSF has seized gold worth Rs 1.71 crore while it was being smuggled across the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Sepahijala district, an official statement said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel conducted an operation along the international border in Nehalchandranagar area and seized over 2 kg of gold.

"During the operation on Wednesday, BSF personnel observed suspicious movement near the border fence. Upon being challenged, the suspected smugglers fled the spot, taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness. They left behind 2.18 kg of gold, including bars and biscuits," the BSF statement said.

The seized gold was handed over to the Customs Department for further legal action. PTI PS ACD