BSF seizes gold worth Rs 2.45 crore at Bengal's Petrapole, arrests one

Barasat (WB), Oct 28 (PTI) A person was arrested and gold worth Rs 2.45 crore seized from his possession at the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, BSF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel of the 145th battalion nabbed the Indian national at the international check post (ICP) at Petrapole when he was returning from Bangladesh with an empty truck on Monday.

During a search of the truck, the BSF personnel seized two green packets concealed in the vehicle. The packets contained eight pieces of gold, six bars and two biscuits weighing 1,974.540 gm. The estimated value of the seized consignment was Rs 2,45,79,073, the statement added.

During preliminary questioning, the truck driver allegedly confessed that he was attempting to smuggle the gold into India for monetary gain, it said.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized gold and truck, has been handed over to customs authorities for further investigation and legal action. PTI PNT ACD