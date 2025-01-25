BSF seizes huge consignment of Phensedyl worth 1.4 crore near India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) A huge consignment of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup valued at Rs 1.4 crore was recovered from underground storage tanks by Border Security Force personnel during a raid near the India-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal's Nadia district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Saturday.

Advertisment

Following a tip-off, BSF personnel conducted a raid in Majdia town in the Naghata area of the district on Friday and seized the consignment.

"In the operation, a huge consignment of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from three underground storage tanks. The estimated value of the consignment is Rs 1.4 crore," the statement said.

The recovery is being seen as a huge blow to the smuggling attempts in the area, the statement said.

Advertisment

Of the three, two storage tanks were built under dense vegetation, while one storage tank was built under a hut made of CGI sheets, it added.

A BSF spokesperson said more information is being gathered on the network of smugglers. PTI SUS SBN SBN