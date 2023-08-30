BSF seizes over 8 kg of heroin in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Amritsar

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) The Border Security Force has seized over eight kilograms of heroin and a packet of opium in searches in Punjab's Gurdaspur and Amritsar, an official of the force said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, BSF personnel carried out a search operation in the border village of Dostpur in Gurdaspur on Tuesday evening.

Six packets of heroin weighing 6.30 kilograms and a packet containing 70 grams of opium concealed inside a 12-volt battery case were seized, the official said.

In Amritsar's Ranian village, the BSF recovered 2.63 kg of heroin.

The force's personnel on Wednesday evening conducted a search operation and recovered five plastic bottles containing heroin from a field in the village. It was dropped by a drone, as the polythene containing the bottles had a nylon hook attached with it, said the official. PTI CHS ANB ANB