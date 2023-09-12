BSF sends mountaineers team to Mt Manaslu

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A team of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday left for an expedition to ascent Mt. Manaslu, located at a height of 8,163 metres above the sea level in west-central Nepal.

BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal flagged off the team, led by Loveraj Singh Dharamshaktu, a deputy commandant-rank officer who is the only mountaineer in the country to have climbed Mt. Everest seven times, according to a press release.

The expedition holds dual purpose: to pay homage to the "Mountain of the Spirit" and to spearhead the "Clean Himalaya - Save Glacier" and "Hum Fit hain toh India Fit" campaign.

As many as 18 members, comprising climbers and support staff, including a medical officer, are participating in this expedition.

The team represents a blend of highly seasoned climbers with numerous successful ascents to their name and freshly recruited climbers eager to prove their mettle at these heights, the release said.

Two women personnel of the BSF will also attempt to conquer the high peak as part of this expedition.

Standing majestically as the eighth-highest mountain in the world at an astounding 8,163 metres (26,775 ft) above sea level, Mt. Manaslu graces the Mansiri Himal in the west-central region of Nepal.

Notably, BSF's mountaineering prowess includes two successful ascents of Mount Everest in 2006 and 2018, the formidable Mt. Kanchanjunga in 2008, Mt. Lhotse in 2021, and 43 other Himalayan peaks.

Adhering to the sacred precept of keeping the mighty Himalayas pristine and trash-free, the team members will undertake the responsibility of collecting waste also from higher camps, ranging from heights of 19,000 feet to 26,500 feet, on their descent.

The collected waste will then be transported to Kathmandu for proper disposal.

This conscientious campaign aims to spread a powerful message of environmental preservation and the prevention of global warming to neighbouring countries while sensitising fellow mountaineers and trekkers to the "Swachh Bharat - Clean Himalaya" initiative, the release said. PTI ACB CK CK