BSF SI shoots self near LoC in J-K’s Rajaouri

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) A Border Security Force sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service rifle near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

Sub-inspector Raj Kumar was on duty in a forward location near the border fence in Nowshera sector when he allegedly shot himself, the officials said, citing preliminary findings.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, they said.

The motive behind Kumar taking such a step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings. PTI TAS ARI