BSF Special DG reviews operational preparedness along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) Special Director General Y B Khurania reviewed the operational preparedness of the personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the force said on Tuesday.

"Y B Khurania IPS, Special Director General, SDG HQ BSF (Western Command), visited forward areas of #Kupwara to review the operational preparedness of #LoC deployed Units," BSF Kashmir said in a post on X.

The BSF said the special director general interacted with the troops and applauded them for their unwavering performance in challenging situations. PTI SSB AS AS