BSF Spl DG on 3-day visit to Tripura, calls on Guv, CM

Agartala, Oct 28 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) Special Director General Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal called on Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Manik Saha and discussed the security scenario in the state with them, an official said.

Aggarwal is on a three-day visit to Tripura, the official said on Tuesday.

"During the meeting with the governor and CM on Monday, the current security scenario and various issues pertaining to the state of Tripura were discussed," he said.

The Special DG, on his arrival in Agartala on Monday, was briefed by the Frontier Inspector General (IG), BSF, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, on operational preparedness and key strategic matters, the official said.

Aggarwal also held a meeting with the Tripura DGP and Chief Secretary.

The Special DG will also interact with field commanders and troops," he said.

The Special DG's visit aims to reinforce operational efficiency and boost the morale of BSF personnel, the official said.

Tripura shares an 856 km international border with Bangladesh. PTI PS RG