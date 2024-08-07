BSF stops Bangladeshi group in West Bengal

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday stopped a group of about 120-140 Bangladeshi citizens who were attempting to cross over to the Indian side from the international border in West Bengal, officials said.

The force is on a 'high alert' mode since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka early this week.

The incident took place during the day at two locations under the jurisdiction of the North Bengal frontier of the force headquartered in Kadamtala, Darjeeling, the officials said.

The BSF field commanders contacted their counterparts in the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the group of 120-140 persons compromising women and children were stopped and asked to return, they said.

The situation all along this border is under control, the officials said.

The North Bengal frontier of the BSF guards 932.39 km section of the total 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh international border covering the districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts of West Bengal. PTI NES MNK MNK