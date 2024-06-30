BSF thwarts bid by Bangladeshi smugglers to enter India

Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Bangladeshi smugglers attacked BSF jawans near a border outpost in West Bengal's Baharampur sector with sharp weapons on Friday night.

According to a BSF statement on Saturday, jawans of the 73rd Battalion were on duty when one of them was targeted by smugglers wielding sharp weapons and sticks.

The jawan challenged the smugglers to stop, but they ignored his warnings and forcefully crossed the border and entered India. Their accomplices from the Indian side also charged towards the jawan.

In retaliation, the jawan fired two rounds from his firearm, prompting the smugglers to flee back to Bangladesh, while their Indian accomplices escaped into the dense crop fields.

During subsequent searches supervised by the commanding officer, a sharp-edged weapon was found at the scene.

Similar attacks have recently occurred in the South Bengal Frontier, including an incident at Border Outpost Kaijuri, 102 Battalion, where a woman constable was attacked by seven smugglers.

Following these incidents, BSF recently held a meeting with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to strongly protest the unprovoked attacks by Bangladeshi smugglers. PTI SUS MNB