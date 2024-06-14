BSF tirelessly fulfilling its duties: Vice president

Jaisalmer, Jun 14 (PTI) Praising the bravery of BSF troops, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the paramilitary force's personnel tirelessly fulfil their duties despite harsh conditions on the country's borders.

Addressing personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) at a function here in Rajasthan, he also lauded the force's dedication across diverse terrains, from the towering Himalayas to the arid expanse of the Thar desert, the dense forests of the northeast, and the marshy Rann of Kutch, according to a release.

Dhankhar underscored the relentless vigilance required in such environments where every moment demands unwavering attention.

Highlighting India's strides towards self-sufficiency in the defence sector, the vice president commended the BSF for maintaining peace on the borders, enabling the nation to become a beacon of peace globally.

"Our nation has achieved remarkable feats- aircraft carrier Vikrant, frigates, Tejas aircraft were all indigenously made," Dhankhar said.

He expressed pride in the BSF's status as the largest border-guarding force of the world.

Dhankhar also paid homage to the families of martyrs on the occasion.

BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal, SDG of BSF Western Command Y B Khurania, Deputy Inspector General of BSF Vikram Kunwar and other senior officers were present at the function. PTI SDA ANB ANB