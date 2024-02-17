BSF to hold 'beating retreat ceremony' at Octroi border outpost in Jammu 4 days a week

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday announced that the beating retreat ceremony at border outpost Octroi in the Suchetgarh sector here will now be held four days a week.

Special Director General of the BSF Y B Khurania made the announcement during a discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in Suchetgarh, an official spokesperson said.

The ceremony comprising a structured parade by BSF personnel was launched in October 2021 as part of the government's border tourism promotion programme.

Khurania said the beating retreat ceremony at BOP Octroi Suchetgarh will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Earlier, the beating retreat ceremony at the border outpost was held only two days a week – Saturdays and Sundays.

He said the extended celebrations would feature a diverse array of activities and events, including cultural performances, local cuisine showcases and souvenir shopping points.

Inspector General of the BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora presented a brief review of the developmental activities currently being carried out by the force along the border, the spokesman said.

Keeping in view the tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, Dulloo expressed hopes that the extension of the ceremony will foster greater appreciation and create lasting memories. PTI TAS IJT