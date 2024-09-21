BSF troopers accident: Rescue effort by locals in Budgam commendable, says J-K DGP

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain Saturday hailed the rescue efforts by locals in Budgam where a bus carrying BSF personnel on election duty fell into a gorge, leaving three dead and 33 injured.

Swain, the Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, visited Brell village of Waterhail in central Kashmir's Budgam district where the accident took place on Friday.

The DGP announced cash rewards and commendation medal for locals involved in the rescue effort. "The way locals of Brell village came out to rescue the injured is commendable. I heard women also came out to help the injured," the DGP told reporters.

He said all the injured are being treated and their condition is stable.

The DGP also said that a SPO recruitment drive will also be conducted in the village.

Asked about security measures for the second phase of polls to be held on September 25, he said "detailed arrangements" have been put in place.

"Security is being provided to candidates, polling booths, rallies. The areas where election is taking place are also being secured. It is our endeavour to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the candidates to campaign freely and for the people to vote freely," Swain said.

Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the BSF Kashmir Frontier headquarters at Humhama in the outskirts of the city here.

The ceremony was attended by advisor to the J-K lieutenant governor, the chief secretary, the DGP, all ranks of BSF, and senior officials of security forces, and civil administration, a BSF spokesperson said.

He said the force honours and remembers head constable and cook Dayanand, head constable and water carrier Ramayodhya Singh, and GD constable Sukhwasi Lal.

"Their selfless dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to protecting our nation will never be forgotten," he said.

The BSF also extend its deepest gratitude to local villagers, district administration, police and sister agencies for their swift response and vital role in evacuating the trapped personnel.

The doctors and paramedic staff of Budgam district hospital, SHMS Hospital and 92 Base Hospital of the Army provided immediate treatment to the injured, he added.

The spokesman said IG, BSF Kashmir, Ashok Yadav, has stated that the force stands firmly with the families of the deceased troopers, and added that the force will extend all assistance to their wards.