BSF troops defuse mortar shell fired by Pakistan in Arnia sector of J&K

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) BSF troops detected and defused a mortar shell fired by Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia sector along the international border in Jammu district during a recent ceasefire violation.

Advertisment

The mortar shell was detected in a locality and defused safely in the fields on Tuesday night, officials said.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a woman have been injured in unprovoked shelling by Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia sector since late Thursday, making it the second ceasefire violation in 10 days by the neighbouring country and the fifth overall since the truce took effect on February 25, 2021.

BSF troops have lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over the incident. PTI AB RC