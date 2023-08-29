BSF troops detect two Maoist dumps in Odisha's Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) BSF troops detected at least two Maoist dumps and seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Odisha's Malkangiri district, an official release said on Tuesday. The Maoist dumps were detected during area domination operation. The 142 Battalion of the BSF carried out an operation in the general area of Gomphakonda Reserve Forest bordering Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

"During search operation in the targeted area, the BSF personnel located an old Maoist dump in the Reserve Forest, in the Marigetta -Tekguda axis, under Kalimela police station limit," the official note said.

In another operation, the troops detected a Maoist dump near village Taber in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district.

The recovered items included arms and ammunition, three SBML rifles, 101 gelatin sticks, two electric detonators. PTI AAM AAM RG