BSF troops on high alert on India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya frontier: BSF IG

Shillong, Apr 30 (PTI) BSF troops along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya frontier are on high alert, a senior BSF officer said on Wednesday.

He said the BSF is taking all preventive measures.

"In the light of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, operationally we are fully prepared and our troops are on high alert at the border since the uprising in Bangladesh last year," Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General OP Upadhyay told PTI.

"In case of any eventuality, we are ready operationally and our troops are alert at all times. We are taking all preventive measures," he said.

According to the BSF IG, the BSF has a good working relationship with its counterparts in Bangladesh.

"In fact, the BGB are more proactive and have acted on inputs we shared with them during our flag meetings resulting in arrests of touts and those who wanted to cross the border lately," he said.

The BSF IG said the BSF and Meghalaya Police are also working closely and 24 checkpoints are being jointly manned by the BSF and the state police highlighting the coordination between the two forces.

He said that 90 per cent of the influx of Bangladesh nationals has been stopped in the Garo Hills in Meghalaya as the gates are being manned 24x7.

On the security of tourists visiting the Dawki waterfront, the BSF IG said the BSF was proactively ensuring that every citizen including tourists is safe. PTI JOP RG