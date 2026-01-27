BSF unfurls national flag at multiple islands in Sunderbans in West Bengal

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Border Security Force unfurled the national flag at more than a dozen islands dotting the Sunderbans mangrove in West Bengal on the occasion of the Republic Day, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The border force secures the region as part of its task to guard the India-Bangladesh international border.

Sunderbans, the world's largest mangrove forest cover, is an archipelago of over 100 islands and is a complex network of streams, rivers, tidal creeks and channels spread over an area of 9,630 sq km in India with the rest being across the border in Bangladesh.

The tricolour was unfurled at both uninhabited and inhabited islands such as Chandkhali, Chamta, Gona, Baghmara, Peer Khali, Arbesia, Hamilton, Haribhanga, Zilla and Matla, among others on Monday, a BSF spokesperson said.

He added that the event was held across all the floating border posts (patrol vessels), medium patrol craft and jetty posts with the involvement of state forest department officials and villagers.

The BSF is tasked to guard the 4,096-km-long international front on India's eastern flank with 2,216 km area lying in West Bengal, out of which 300-km is the riverine border in the Sunderbans.