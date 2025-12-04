BSF's Guwahati frontier IG stresses effective border management to control crimes

Guwahati, Dec 4 (PTI) Kuldeep Singh, who has assumed charge as the inspector general (IG) of BSF's Guwahati frontier, emphasised effective boundary management to control cross-border crimes.

He also stressed cordial relations between the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh.

Singh, who took over the new role on Wednesday, said effective border management is necessary to prevent crimes along the India-Bangladesh border.

He also stressed the need to promote sense of security among the people residing in the bordering area.

A 1990 batch direct entry officer of the BSF cadre, Singh also emphasised maintaining cordial relationships between the border guarding forces of the two neighbouring countries.

He has extensive field, staff and instructional experience, including key tenures with the NSG and the UN Mission in Kosovo.

He has earlier served as an instructor at the BSF Academy and is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

