BSF’s Jodhpur frontier IG conducts inspection of Jaisalmer sector along Indo-Pak border

Jaisalmer, Jun 4 (PTI) Border Security Force’s Jodhpur Frontier Inspector General ML Garg conducted a high-level annual inspection of the Jaisalmer (North) sector along the India-Pakistan border, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

On the first day of his three-day visit, Garg reviewed security arrangements at forward posts of the 20th Battalion and spent the night at the border, it said.

IG Garg interacted with troops, commending their unwavering dedication under challenging conditions. He emphasised the need for constant vigilance and readiness to counter any suspicious activity along the international border, it said.

According to the statement, IG Garg offered prayers at the iconic Tanot Mata Temple on the second day of his visit and addressed a Sainik Sammelan (troop conference).

He lauded BSF personnel for their exemplary courage during Operation Sindoor and also sensitised them about rising cyber fraud tactics, urging caution and awareness.

The visit concluded with a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a review of operational and administrative readiness across the sector.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, IG Garg will participate in a tree plantation drive at the 20th Battalion campus, sending a strong message on environmental responsibility alongside national security, it said.