BSF's women's kabaddi team wins national championship less than a month after being formed

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) On the day the Indian women's team scripted history and lifted the ICC cricket World Cup, another women's team also achieved a remarkable milestone, however, their national achievement, carved about 1,400 km away in Delhi from the world cup venue in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, did not receive much attention.

The maiden women's kabaddi team of the Border Security Force (BSF), formed less than a month ago, drew applause from their coaches and competitors as they raised the winners' trophy at the 'Pro Kabaddi Mahakumbh National Tournament 2025' that was held in the national capital between November 1 and 2.

The women's team, recently established under a special sports quota recruitment plan, officially joined the BSF on October 17.

The tournament featured participation from 16 established women's kabaddi teams representing various sports clubs from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

In the final match, the BSF raiders triumphed over a sports club from Sonipat, Haryana, with a score of 27-17.

Constable Anjali, a gold medallist at the 15th Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2025, emerged as the team's top raider, scoring 15 points in the title match. The other promising raider was Constable Sneha, who scored 5 points, the officer added.

Constable Tammana and Constable Khushi came out as the main defenders of the team. The young team showcased outstanding skill, coordination among themselves and a fighting spirit against strong opponents to clinch victory in less than a month after their induction, he said.

This maiden women's kabaddi team in the 60 years of BSF history has eight members, of which five are gold medallists from the Khelo India National Youth Games, while three are gold medallists from Junior National Kabaddi Championships, the officer said.

The BSF has been actively recruiting sports personnel, recently sanctioning 871 vacancies under this quota for the near future.

Recently, two sports personnel received rare out-of-turn promotions within months of their joining in recognition of their outstanding performance in Wushu.