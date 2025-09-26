BSNL to augment 4G infra in Jharkhand at estimated cost of Rs 1,573 cr: Official

Ranchi, Sep 26 (PTI) State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday said it is executing three key projects worth Rs 1,573 crore in Jharkhand as part of its pan-India 4G rollout plan.

On the occasion of BSNL's silver jubilee, PM Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the national rollout of the project from Odisha that include 97,500 mobile 4G towers built with indigenous technology at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore to boost Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision for strategic telecom, CGMT BSNL Jharkhand Vipul Agarwal said.

"As BSNL celebrates its silver jubilee, this marks a new chapter with indigenous 4G reaching every corner of the country," Agarwal said addressing a press conference.

"BSNL Jharkhand is committed to serve every customer with dignity and trust, delivering networks that are secure, reliable and affordable. We are building a clear runway to 5G SA for citizens and enterprises alike," Agarwal added.

Addressing the media, he said that in Jharkhand, BSNL is implementing the 4G Saturation Project to provide mobile connectivity in remote and uncovered villages.

The project, funded by the Centre under the Digital Bharat Nidhi scheme, is being carried out with the cooperation of the state government, which is facilitating land acquisition for tower installations.

"As many as 2750 villages have been identified to be covered with 4G services in Jharkhand by BSNL. Under the project, 755 towers are to be installed, of which 652 have already been made operational. Soon after the launch of the 4G services, the network will be upgraded to 5G," he said.

In addition, 816 towers located in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the state are also being upgraded under the LWE Phase-I Project, also funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi. So far, 248 of these towers have been upgraded to 4G.

More than 50,000 new mobile customers have been added in the state under the Rupee One Freedom Plan from August 1 to September 15.

GM BSNL Ranchi, Umesh Prasad among other officials were also present on the occasion.