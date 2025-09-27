BSNL's indigenous 4G network a matter of pride for India: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said the launch of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) fully indigenous 4G network is a matter of national pride and a significant step towards innovation and self-reliance.

Joining the BSNL's silver jubilee celebrations virtually during a programme organised at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sitapura here, Sharma noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 92,633 BSNL 4G towers across the country, of which 5,655 are installed in Rajasthan.

"This is not just a number, but India's leap towards innovation and self-reliance. It is a matter of pride that BSNL's entire 4G stack is indigenous, developed by Indian institutions and companies. With this, India has joined the select group of five countries that have developed completely indigenous 4G technology," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the progress in the telecom sector, Sharma said a communication revolution has taken place in the country since 2014, with internet access expanding rapidly. He recalled that BSNL was originally established during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to modernise the telecom sector.

The chief minister said that under the Digital India Fund project, BSNL and other providers are delivering 4G connectivity to 27,106 villages.

"So far, 18,903 solar-powered green towers have been completed, serving nearly 20 lakh households in over 26,000 villages. This is one of the largest green networks in the country," he added.

Sharma said the government aims to ensure connectivity to every citizen in every corner of India. "When a farmer in Dholpur-Karauli can check market prices online, or a tribal student in Banswara can attend classes virtually, this is real empowerment," he said, adding that BSNL is on track to build one lakh towers by 2026.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the launch coincided with the Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) organised to mark the Prime Minister's 75th birthday.

"It is a matter of pride that BSNL is providing such services to the country during this period. This indigenous technology will also connect border areas, and we hope the network will soon move from 4G to 5G," Meghwal said.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary described the initiative as a milestone for the Make-in-India campaign and a step towards strengthening the country's technological sovereignty.

BSNL's Rajasthan chief general manager Vikram Malviya said the Digital India initiative has paved the way for connectivity in both rural and urban areas, and thanked the state government for its support.

During the programme, the chief minister also interacted with beneficiaries of BSNL's 4G service. A large number of people, including MP Manju Sharma, attended the event.