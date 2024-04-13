BSP announces candidates for Patiala, Jalandhar Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Apr 13 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, fielding Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala and Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar.
Both Jagjit Chharbarh and Balwinder Kumar are the party's Punjab unit general secretaries.
The BSP's in charge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Randhir Singh Beniwal said candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab will be announced soon. The Mayawati-led outfit has already announced its candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Sangrur Lok Sabha seats.
Chharbarh had contested Punjab assembly elections in 2012 and 2017 from Rajpura and Ghanaur segments respectively. Balwinder Kumar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jalandhar.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1. The BSP has already announced to go solo in the parliamentary polls.