BSP candidate files complaint case against Himanta for 'disturbing communal harmony'

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 1 (PTI) BSP's Hussainabad seat candidate Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta on Friday filed a complaint case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before a court in Jharkhand's Palamu district for allegedly disturbing communal harmony, the nominee's advocate said.
Mehta's advocate Sanjay Kumar Akela said that the complaint was lodged in the court of chief judicial magistrate.
The matter has been listed for hearing on November 16, he said.
Mehta is contesting from the Hussainabad assembly seat, which will go to polls on November 13.
During an election rally in Hussainabad on October 23, Sarma had said that Hussainabad, a sub-division in Palamu district, will be made a district if the BJP comes to power after the assembly elections, and it will be named after Lord Ram or Krishna.
Sarma was addressing the rally seeking votes in favour of BJP candidate from the constituency, Kamlesh Kumar Singh.
The BSP candidate, in his complaint, alleged that Sarma, who is the BJP's Jharkhand election co-incharge, tried to disturb communal harmony in Hussainabad.