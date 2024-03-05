Advertisment
National

BSP candidate in 2023 MP assembly polls shot dead in Chhatarpur

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
SPO Khaliq Hussain

Chhatarpur: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh has been shot dead in the state's Chhatarpur city, police said.

Mahendra Gupta was shot in the head near a marriage garden on Sagar Road on Monday night, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

"Gupta died on the spot. The accused fled from the crime scene," the SP said.

A resident of Ishanagar town, Gupta contested the 2023 assembly polls from Bijawar seat on the BSP ticket and secured third place by getting 10,400 votes.

Gupta's private security guard Abdul Mansoori said he was shot by a motorcycle-borne man.

The assailant fled by the time he could load his rifle to retaliate, Mansoori said, adding he had seen the attacker and could identify him.

The BSP leader had come to Chhatarpur to attend a marriage ceremony when the incident occurred.

BSP Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 Madhya Pradesh Election
