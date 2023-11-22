BSP chief Mayawati attends election rally in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the Congress alleging that the party did not confer the Bharat Ratna award on Babasaheb Ambedkar though his followers had made an appeal in this regard.

Mayawati, who addressed an election rally at Suryapet, said Ambedkar's followers had sought the highest civilian award to be conferred on Ambedkar who was the architect of the Constitution.

"But, the Congress party did not confer the Bharat Ratna on Babasaheb," she said.

Due to BSP's efforts, the VP Singh government at the Centre conferred the award on Ambedkar, she said.

She said people belonging to OBC communities should also know that the reservation as per the Mandal Commission report was not given to them during the Congress rule at the Centre but because of BSP's efforts during the VP Singh government.

Mayawati, who appealed to the voters to support the BSP in Telangana, said her party believes in action rather than empty talk.

BSP president in Telangana R S Praveen Kumar and other party leaders attended the rally. PTI SJR/VVK SJR SS