Mayawati calls PM Modi's Independence day speech 'very disappointing'

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence day speech and called it 'very disappointing.'

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The PM also forgot to remember the assurance given to the BJP MPs in this regard, whereas the SC-ST sections of the country have a bigger complaint than the Congress about adopting such a casteist attitude, because this party, like the BJP, has maintained silence till now on their sub-classification and division, which is unfair."

1. पीएम का 78वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर लाल क़िले से दिया गया भाषण काफी लम्बा-चौड़ा, किन्तु करोड़ों दलितों व आदिवासियों के आरक्षण आदि के हक की रक्षा के मामले में अत्यन्त निराशाजनक जबकि मा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दिनांक 1 अगस्त 2024 के निर्णय के बाद यह अति खास व ज्वलन्त मुद्दा। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 16, 2024

She said, "The speech given by the PM from the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day was quite long, but very disappointing in terms of protecting the rights of crores of Dalits and tribals to reservation etc., whereas this is a very important and burning issue after the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 1 August 2024," posted Mayawati on her official handle on 'X' in Hindi.

In another post, she said, "Is it right for the PM to call the constitutional system of the principle of secularism of equal respect for all religions by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar from the Red Fort tomorrow on 15 August as 'communal'? The government should follow secularism as per the intention of the Constitution, this is true patriotism and Rajdharma."

"Not only this but how correct is it that the PM has not been able to kindle any new ray of hope among the 125 crore people affected by the burning national problems of immense poverty, unemployment, inflation and backwardness? When will the 'good days' of the people arrive?" she asked in her post.