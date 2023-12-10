BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as 'uttaradhikari', says party leader

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her "uttaradhikari (heir)", a party office-bearer said.

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.

"He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh," Singh added.

The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.

Singh said Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.

Singh said, "Unhone (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her."