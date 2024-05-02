BSP declares candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats in UP on Thursday

Lucknow, May 2 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party Thursday evening announced the names of its candidates on five Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the list, the party has named Ramesh Singh Patel, Moinuddin Ahmed Khan and Harishankar Singh as its candidates from Allahabad, Shravasti and Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.
The party has trusted Athar Ali Lari from Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest for the third time.
The BSP has named Ramsamujh as its candidate from Basgaon Lok Sabha seat.
In the same list, the party has also named Mohammad Haris Khan as its candidate for byelection on Gainsari assembly constituency of Balrampur district.
This was the second list of candidates announced in the day.
In the list announced earlier in the day, the party had given tickets to Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Nadeem Mirza and Narendra Pandey tickets from Gonda, Domariaganj and Kaiserganj seats respectively.
Other BSP candidates are Nadeem Ashraf, Shiv Kumar Dohre and Mehshood Ahmad from Sant Kabir Nagar, Barabanki and Azamgarh seats respectively, it said.