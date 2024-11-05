BSP expels its Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi, appoints Avtar Karimpuri to the post

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday expelled its Punjab unit president Jasvir Singh Garhi on the charge of indiscipline, the party said in a statement.

The Mayawati-led outfit appointed Avtar Singh Karimpuri as the new BSP Punjab unit president.

"Media is informed that state president of the BSP's Punjab unit Jasvir Singh Garhi has been expelled from the BSP due to indiscipline," the party statement said.

The BSP's state office secretary Jaswant Rai confirmed the expulsion of Garhi.

Karimpuri is a former Rajya Sabha member. He had been BSP Punjab unit president earlier too. PTI CHS NSD NSD