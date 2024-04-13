BSP fields deceased candidate's son in MP's Betul constituency

Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday fielded Arjun Bhalavi, son of its deceased candidate Ashok Bhalavi, from Betul Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.
Following Ashok Bhalavi's death due to a heart attack on April 9, the Election Commission postponed the election in Betul which was to be held on April 26.
Now the election will be held in the constituency in the third phase, on May 7.
The process of filing nominations will be resumed only for the BSP candidate, officials said.
Under section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an election is adjourned if the candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the polling to allow it to field a new candidate.