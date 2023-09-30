BSP forms alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party for upcoming MP assembly polls

Bhopal: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) have formed an alliance to contest the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls due by the year-end, office-bearers of the parties said on Saturday.

As per their seat-sharing arrangement, the BSP will contest 178 seats while the GGP will field its candidates on 52 seats, said BSP's Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam and GGP's national general secretary Balbir Singh Tomar at a press conference here.

"A government of this alliance will be formed in Madhya Pradesh to end the atrocities on Dalits, tribals and women. This will also end the dictatorial and capitalist rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and the poor will get justice," the two parties said in a press statement issued later.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly are due in November this year.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BSP had won two seats. However, one of their MLAs later joined the BJP.