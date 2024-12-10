BSP functionary killed as car hits his motorbike in MP's Morena

Morena (MP), Dec 10 (PTI) A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) functionary was killed when a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Ambah town at 7.15 am when the victim, Dr Rambaran Sakhwar, was on way to a market from his house in Gurudwara Mohalla.

When Sakhwar reached near the NCC ground and was crossing the road, a speeding car hit his motorcycle, following which he got flung in the air and then fell on the ground, Ambah police station in-charge Satendra Singh Kushwah said.

The car driver fled from the spot leaving behind the vehicle, but he was later arrested and legal action was being taken against him, he said.

Advertisment

Sakhwar unsuccessfully contested the 2023 state assembly polls from Ambah seat on the BSP's ticket. He had secured third place in the election to Ambah assembly segment. PTI COR MAS GK