BSP leader says party has no IT cell, urges public to be cautious of fake social media accounts

Lucknow, Jun 8 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief National Coordinator Akash Anand on Sunday clarified that the party has no "IT Cell" and urged party members and public to be cautious of fake social media profiles.

In a post on X, Anand said, "... for some time now, some social media handles have been appealing to create WhatsApp groups in the name of 'BSP IT Cell'. They are asking for your number and other personal information.” ‘It is surprising that some of these handles are also trying to link my name, which is completely misleading and false. As you all know, there is no institution or system like an 'IT Cell' in the Bahujan Samaj Party," he said.

Anand emphasised that the BSP is a "missionary movement" with millions of dedicated workers who contribute to the party and advance its agenda at their own levels.

He also referred to clear directives from BSP Chief Mayawati saying that has instructed the party members to “first strengthen its committees and then sharpen the organisation and movement through cadre camps”.

".... We consider Behanji's working style as our ideal and believe that cadre camps are the true strength of the organization. We also spread the party's ideology to the masses through these means," Anand said in the post.