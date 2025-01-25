BSP leader's killing: Hooda, Surjewala say murder exposed reality of law and order in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Haryana, saying murder of BSP leader in Naraingarh exposes the reality of law and order situation.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh in Ambala district on Friday evening, police said.

Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. The attackers escaped after the incident, they said.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda expressed deep concern over the "poor law and order situation in the state".

He said the murder of the BSP leader has once again made it clear that the criminals in the state are completely fearless and law and order has completely collapsed.

Hooda and Surjewala said the incident exposes the reality of the law and order situation in Haryana.

"Such incidents in the Chief Minister's own area (CM's native village falls in Naraingarh) can give an idea of the situation in the rest of the state," Hooda said in a statement here.

In a post on X, Surjewala said "even the home area of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is not safe".

Hooda, meanwhile, said nearly a year ago, INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee was killed and in July last year, a JJP leader was shot dead in Hansi.

He also said over two years ago, a few Haryana MLAs had received threat calls.

"A few months ago, miscreants killed a policeman in Karnal and a mining mafia killed a DSP in Nuh. Incidents like murder, loot, robbery, ransom and rape have become a part of the daily routine," Hooda said.

He said that when the Congress came back to power in 2005 when INLD lost elections, the law and order situation was bad at that time, but the Congress government established the rule of law in the state and all the criminals either went to jail, or fled Haryana.

"Due to this, common people and businessmen got a safe environment in the state, and there was a lot of investment, development and employment generation in the state," Hooda said. PTI SUN NB NB