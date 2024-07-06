K Armstrong's murder not political, eight suspects held over killing: Police

Chennai: The city Police on Saturday said the killing of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong by a group of assailants was not political in nature and that all angles were being probed.

Eight suspects in the case were nabbed within three hours of the crime on Friday, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore told reporters here.

As many as 10 special teams had been formed under Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Asra Garg, and the officials were carrying out investigations from various angles and looking for the possible involvement of more people in the killing, he said.

Asked about the motive behind the murder, he said the special team was probing it.

"It doesn't point towards that. There is no political angle at all," he said.

Most of the arrested persons have some pending cases against them, he added.

To a question, he said they were arrested by the police and did not surrender, as claimed in some quarters.

He indicated Armstrong's burial could be held on Sunday.

All efforts would be made to ensure punishment for the accused, the official added.