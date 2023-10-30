BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari dies

Dehradun, Oct 30 (PTI) BSP MLA from Uttarakhand's Manglaur seat Sarwat Karim Ansari died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was 66.

Advertisment

Suffering from a heart ailment, Ansari was on ventilator support at the hospital for the past few days.

He had won from the Muslim-dominated Manglaur seat in Haridwar district twice in 2012 and 2022.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the MLA's demise and spoke to his son over phone.

He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss. PTI ALM ALM DV DV